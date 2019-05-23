Two Teenagers Charged Over Fire At Molendinar Car-Yard

Two teenagers have now been charged, after an ice cream van and two other cars went up in flames in Molendinar earlier this month.

The young men are accused of breaking into a car-yard on Industrial Avenue, used by tow-trucks to store damaged vehicles, and allegedly breaking into several cars and taking an ice cream van on a joy-ride around the lot, before the blaze broke out on May 4.

After releasing CCTV footage of the incident and appealing for information from the public last week, police have now charged two 18-year-old men with enter premises with intent and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

They were both scheduled to appear in Southport Magistrates Court next week.