Two Teens Arrested For Involvement In Hunter School Fire

A pair of teenagers have been arrested after two buildings caught on fire at a primary school in the Hunter region.

Emergency crews were called to Irrawang Public School on Raymond Terrace just after 10:30pm on Sunday March 20 after reports were filed.

Officers from the Hunter Police District arrived at the school, discovering two reassembled buildings engulfed in flames.

NSW fire service arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze which has destroyed both buildings.

After a detailed inspection, the team found several classrooms had been broken into and vandalised.

Two teenage boys, aged 14 and 15 were then arrested and sent to Raymond Police Station.

Forensic officers will examine the incident, where a crime scene was established.

NSW Police urge anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

