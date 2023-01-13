Two Teens Arrested, One At Large In Seaford Meadows Car Theft

Two teenagers have been arrested for breaking into several cars at Seaford Meadows on Friday.

South Australia police were alerted around 2.15am on Friday morning by a member of the public.

The citizen caught the thieves breaking into another vehicle nearby, while a third person managed to escape and remains on the loose.

A 17-year-old from Kilburn, and a 14-year-old from Devon Park have been bailed on theft charges.

All items have been returned to the owners.

Patrols caught the teens red-handed on Gladstone Park, but only apprehended the duo, opening an investigation into the third member.

