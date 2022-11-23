Two Teens Fight For Life After Crashing Allegedly Stolen Car

Three teens are still recovering in hospital following a horror crash at the Lockyer Valley west of Brisbane earlier in the week.

The teenagers were critical injured after crashing an allegedly stolen vehicle at the intersection at Brightview Road at around 6PM on Monday.

The crash occurred when the Mazda CX-9 attempted to overtake a truck before hitting a pole and bursting into flames.

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after before airlifting two of the victims to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital and the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The third teen was believed to have been transported to Queensland Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Two of the teens are believed to be in critical condition.

