Two Teens Have Been Charged In Skate Park Incident

Busselton detectives have been investigating an incident with help from the City of Busselton, Busselton Police and community members, which occurred on Saturday, July 27th at a skate park along foreshore parade.

So far, a 15 year-old Busselton teenager has been charged with one count of Criminal Damage or Destruction to Property, One count of Threats to Kill and one count of Common Assault.

A 16 year-old Busselton teen has been charged with one count of Stealing and one count of Threats to Kill.

A court date has already been set and both boys are due to appear in Busselton Children's Court on Tuesday, August 27th.

Detectives are still investigating the incident, so if you have any information which could assist police with their inquiries, contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or jump online and make a report.