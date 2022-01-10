Two Teens In Hospital After Being Rescued From Rip In Surfers Paradise

Both are in stable condition

Two teenagers have been saved from dangerous surf in Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast overnight.

The two teenage boys are resting this morning after being swept out to sea in one of the Gold Coast’s most popular beaches.

Paramedics were called out to a scene at Cavill Avenue beach where two young men were in need of treatment.

The two teens were seen about 50 metres offshore shouting for assistance at around 7PM Monday evening.

The teens had been caught in a rip and swept out into the surf.

Paramedics treated the teens at the scene before transporting them to hospital for further assessment.

Both teens are believed to be at the Gold Coast University Hospital in stable condition.

Georgie Marr

Georgie Marr

