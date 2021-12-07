Two Teens In Hospital Following Ocean Grove Shark Attack

Two teens have been taken to hospital following a shark attack at a beach in Victoria on Monday night.

The attack unfolded at popular Ocean Grove beach near Geelong at around 7:20PM on Monday evening.

Bystanders Peter Hobbs and his family witnessed the attack and jumped into action to rescue the teens.

Hobbs described the horrific attack on Facebook saying they were at first unaware that a shark attack was occurring.

“Tonight we went for a leisurely paddle at Ocean Grove beach and while we were in the water a couple of teenagers near us got attacked by a shark,” he said.

“We could see them splashing but didn’t know what was happening. We didn’t see the shark, just the splash, but we heard the cries and our family mobilised.”

According to Mr Hobbs, his son James paddled out to assist the two teens while another stranger attempted to bring them both back to shore.

Mr Hobbs’ wife was a former Emergency Department nurse and was helping to treat the teens on shore as his daughter Ella collected the two boards belonging to the attack victims and called triple zero.

Paramedics were quick to arrive on the scene where a group of bystanders had stopped to assist.

A teenage boy and girl were transported to Geelong hospital to be treated where they are now believed to be ins table condition.

According to reports, the shark was only 500 metres from the shoreline at the time of the attack.

A “Dangerous Animal” alert has been issued and the beach is closed to prevent further attacks.

