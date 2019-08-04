Two Vehicle Crash North of Crows Nest Closes Highway

Emergency services crews attended a two-car crash on the New England Highway north of Crows Nest yesterday afternoon.

The crash, which happened around 1:45pm, closed the highway in both directions for two hours while emergency crews attended to patients.

One person was trapped in a vehicle which needed the roof to cut off to be able to gain access with four patients treated at the scene.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter arrived at the crash site around 2:30pm

LifeFlight's Critical Care Doctor and the QAS Flight Paramedic assessed a woman with abdominal injuries.

The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter flew the woman, aged in her 50s, to Toowoomba Hospital, in a stable condition.

QAS, QFES and QPS were all in attendance.

Missed today's show? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!