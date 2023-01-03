Two Victims Of Gold Coast Helicopter Collision Confirmed UK Nationals

Two of the victims of the Gold Coast helicopter tragedy have been confirmed as UK citizens.

Two of the victims have been confirmed as UK nationals but are yet to be publicly identified.

The incident occurred when two helicopters collided while one was landing and the other was taking off near Sea World.

Four people have been killed with three others believed to be in critical condition.

Five people on the second aircraft suffered only minor injuries.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the crash was a “terrible and tragic accident”.

"My thoughts are with all those affected, including first responders, and my deepest sympathies are with those who are grieving," he said.

An official investigation into the collision has been launched by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

