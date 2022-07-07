Two Volunteer Life Savers Commended For Rescue Of Baby From Flood Waters

Two Hunter surf life savers have been commended for their efforts after saving a baby from flood waters.

Life savers have rescued a 10-month-old baby from flood waters in the town of Bulga.

The mother of the child called into emergency services at around 5:30AM this morning after they became stuck in flood waters.

Police, SES, paramedics and surf life savers Shane Dowsett and Lee Archer responded to the call and arrived at the scene shortly after.

The Swansea-Belmont based life savers walked through the flood waters to rescue the woman and her child.

Upon reaching the pair, the child’s lips were blue and he appeared to have stopped breathing.

Dowsett and Archer got the child back to paramedics where they revived the child and transported him to the hospital for further treatment.

The child is now in stable condition at Singleton Hospital.

