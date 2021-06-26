Two Week Lockdown Announced For Greater Sydney

As the situation continues to worsen in Sydney, over 5 million people will be subjected to a two week long lockdown starting from 6PM tonight.

The lockdown includes Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong and will remain in place until Friday, July 9th.

The news follows reports that 12 of the 29 new cases identified, have not been isolating while infectious.

A crisis cabinet meeting was called this afternoon where a drastic decision was made to enforce more extensive lockdown measures.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nations breaking news as it hits.

Premiere Gladys Berejiklian says the likelihood of more cases appearing over the coming days is high.

"...We do need to brace ourselves for potentially larger number of cases in the following days and that's why it's so important that we take action now,"

Health Minister Brad Hazzard has emphasised the need for this lockdown is high, based on the alarming infection rate of the Delta variant.

"I just want to emphasize that the concerns we have at the moment are extraordinary, The Delta variant of this virus is certainly moving around our community far faster than anyone could have imagined and it's up to us to fight back."

Residents are still allowed to leave their homes for food and essential services, medical and compassionate needs, outdoor exercise and essential work or education.

News of financial assistance for those affected by the lockdown will be announced shortly.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.