Two West Coast Players Have Been Offered One Week By The MRO

Both Willie Rioli and Nathan Vardy have been offered one week suspensions with an early plea by the Match Review Officer.

Rioli performed a sling tackle on Colin O’Riordan, whilst Nathan Vardy caught former Geelong team-mate Jackson Thurlow with a head-high hit.

The acts were both classified as careless conduct, medium impact and high contact.

Both O'Riordan and Thurlow left the field at the time of the incidents, with O'Riordan remaining on the bench for the entirety of the match.

With West Coast having a bye next week, this could open the door for Nic Naitanui to return as soon as Round 14.

The Sunday Rub boys yesterday spoke to Eagles' assistant coach Matt Rosa about Naitanui's imminent return.

Listen to Rosa speak about Naitanui here:

