Two-Year-Old Boy Dies From Influenza In Queensland

A Queensland toddler has died from influenza after being admitted to Gladstone hospital in Central Queensland.

The two-year-old is the first child to pass away from the virus in Queensland this year but the fourth child in Australia.

It is unclear as to whether the child had been vaccinated against the virus.

The child’s death comes as the country battles a massive surge in flue cases as temperatures plummet across the country.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

In a bid to combat the rise in flu cases, a number of states are providing free flu jabs throughout the month of June.

This year Australia has seen one of the worst flu seasons since before Covid reached our shores back in early 2020.

Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital have seen their flu case numbers rise by 500 percent from 16 in March of 2022 to 120 within the last fortnight.

Anyone who hasn’t already been vaccinated against Influenza are being urged to book in for a jab as soon as possible.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.