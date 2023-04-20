Two Young Children Found Unconscious Inside Sydney Home

Two children have been hospitalised after they were found unconscious in a southwest Sydney home.

NSW Police attended the at around 1:30PM on Wednesday after receiving reports over concerns for the children’s safety.

After entering the home, police found a four-year-old and five-year-old unconscious before transporting them to The Children’s Hospital in Westmead.

Campbeltown Police established a crime scene at the home.

A 29-year-old woman is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

The condition of the children is currently unknown.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

