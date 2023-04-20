Two Young Children Found Unconscious Inside Sydney Home

Police establish investigation

Article heading image for Two Young Children Found Unconscious Inside Sydney Home

Getty

Two children have been hospitalised after they were found unconscious in a southwest Sydney home.

NSW Police attended the at around 1:30PM on Wednesday after receiving reports over concerns for the children’s safety.

After entering the home, police found a four-year-old and five-year-old unconscious before transporting them to The Children’s Hospital in Westmead.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Campbeltown Police established a crime scene at the home.

A 29-year-old woman is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

The condition of the children is currently unknown.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.

Georgie Marr

20 April 2023

Article by:

Georgie Marr

NSW Police
NSW Ambulance
The New South Wales Briefing
Listen Live!
NSW Police
NSW Ambulance
The New South Wales Briefing
NSW Police
NSW Ambulance
The New South Wales Briefing
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs