Tyson Stengle Cops Four Match Ban & Fined

For drink driving.

Adelaide forward Tyson Stengle has been slapped with a four-match suspension following a drink driving incident almost two weeks ago. 

The club imposed ban comes as a result of Stengle blowing 0.125 while driving an unregistered vehicle. 

The 21 year-old has also been handed a $2,500 fine which will be donated to a road safety program. 

The Crows released a statement earlier today. 

“Crows forward Tyson Stengle will be unavailable for AFL selection for four matches as part of his Club-imposed sanction for a drink driving offence,” the statement reads.

“Stengle has also been fined $2500 with the money to be donated to charity and he will undertake a road safety education program.”

Crows coach Matthew Nicks joined the Rush Hour with Bernie & Jars to discuss the incident yesterday:

