U2 Are Bringing The Joshua Tree Tour Down Under This Year!

U2 have announced they will be bringing The Joshua Tree Tour to Australia later this year!

The Irish rock legends will perform their landmark album in full in Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, and Perth this November.

Triple M are celebrating the huge announcement by playing 5 live tracks from The Joshua Tree Tour on air from 9am this Friday May 31. Keep an eye out for more U2 features and specials coming up on the Ms.

The band tweeted the announcement, that includes the news that the Tour is being supported by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, this morning at 5.45am:

And watch the trailer for the tour here:

Following the highly successful 2017 tour in celebration of the band’s seminal album, The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 will see the band make a much anticipated return to New Zealand and Australia for the first time since the record-shattering U2 360° Tour in 2010, as well as the first Tokyo shows since the Vertigo Tour in 2006. The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 will also bring U2 to Singapore and Seoul - for the first time ever – with what promises to be very special concerts from “the biggest band in the world” (The Guardian).

Special guest Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds is confirmed as support for the dates in New Zealand and Australia with Noel saying, “We, NGHFB, are beside ourselves. The Joshua Tree 2017 Tour was some of the most fun we ever had. It will be both an honour and a pleasure to share the stage with our friends and comrades once again. It’s gonna be a ripper!!!!!”.

Bono said “It’s only taken me 30 years to learn how to sing these songs and it’s great to be able to say that I’ve finally caught up with the band. Our audience has given the Joshua Tree a whole new life on this tour. Doing these shows has been very special for us, a lot of emotion… From the despair of how relevant some of the dark songs still are, to the joy, pure fun of the staging… it’s quite a ride. And now we get to do it all over again. Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul… We’re coming for you”.

“We really, REALLY wanted to bring The Joshua Tree to New Zealand, Australia and Asia” added The Edge. “We promised we would and finally, now we can say that we will see you in November... It’s going to feel like a homecoming and we are very excited”.

The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 kicks off in Auckland on 8th November and will visit Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth, before moving on to Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul. Tickets for the NZ/AU shows go on sale on Tuesday 11th June 2019 (times vary per city). U2.com subscribers will have first opportunity to purchase tickets starting Tuesday 4th June through Thursday 6th June with a 4 ticket limit (see www.U2.com for details).

In a first for any artist performing in New Zealand and Australia, and to ensure fans have the best access, stadium floor tickets for all the band’s NZ/AU shows will be paperless with delivery via mobile devices 72 hours prior to the applicable show. There will be an 8 ticket limit for general public sales.

In Japan reservations for U2.com subscribers will begin on Tuesday 4th June. Pre-orders via PIA and ePLUS begin Friday 14th June, and general sale for both performances will begin Saturday 20th July. There will be a 4 ticket limit for subscribers and an 8 ticket limit for public sales.

In Seoul, the ticketing presale for U2.com subscribers will begin on Monday 10th June with tickets on general sale Wednesday 12th June. There will be a 4 ticket limit for subscribers and an 8 ticket limit for public sales.

Date and venue information for the Singapore show soon to be announced.

NEW ZEALAND / AUSTRALIA / JAPAN / SOUTH KOREA 2019 TOUR DATES:

08 November Auckland, NZ Mt. Smart Stadium

12 November Brisbane, AU Suncorp Stadium

15 November Melbourne, AU Marvel Stadium

19 November Adelaide, AU Adelaide Oval

22 November Sydney, AU Sydney Cricket Ground

27 November Perth, AU Optus Stadium

04 December Tokyo, JP Saitama Super Arena

05 December Tokyo, JP Saitama Super Arena

08 December Seoul, KR Gocheok Sky Dome

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.u2.com

The Joshua Tree Tour marks 30 years since the release of U2's seminal album of the same name. The band have released 14 studio albums, selling more than 150 million records worldwide. They have won 22 Grammy Awards, more than any other band and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame at the first opportunity.

The band has already taken the Tour to North America, Europe and Latin America, playing The Joshua Tree in its entirety, which marked the first time they had ever played 'Red Hill Mining Town' live.

It also represents the only time U2 have toured to promote an album that isn't a new release. On the North America leg, the concerts featured a huge 7.6k resolution video screen (the largest of any concert in history) playing films to accompany the performance.

So Australia, we are in for a massive treat from Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.