U2 Expand Australian The Joshua Tree Tour

Due to demand, Live Nation are excited to confirm a 2nd and final show for U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 has been confirmed for Sydney.

The second show will see U2 take over Sydney Cricket Ground Saturday, November 23 with tickets on sale Monday, June 17.

U2.com subscribers will have another opportunity to purchase tickets starting Thursday, June 13 through Saturday, June 15 with a 4 ticket limit (see www.U2.com for details).

The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 kicks off in Auckland on 8th November and will visit Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth, before moving on to Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.

Special guest Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds is confirmed as support for the dates in New Zealand and Australia.

U2: The Joshua Tree Tour is produced by Live Nation Global Touring.

8 November, Auckland, NZ, Mt. Smart Stadium

9 November, Auckland, NZ, Mt. Smart Stadium – ADDED SHOW!

12 November, Brisbane, AU, Suncorp Stadium

15 November, Melbourne, AU, Marvel Stadium

19 November, Adelaide, AU, Adelaide Oval

22 November, Sydney, AU, Sydney Cricket Ground

23 November, Sydney, AU, Sydney Cricket Ground – ADDED SHOW!

27 November, Perth, AU, Optus Stadium

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.u2.com

