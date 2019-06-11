U2 Is Bring Joshua Tree Down Under!

Earlier in the month, legendary Irish musicians U2, announced they would be touching down in Australia this November.

The highly-anticipated return will be part of the bands The Joshua Tree Tour which will be hitting multiple stages around the country.

Pre-sale tickets went on sale June 4th, while public ticket sales commenced today and people are not messing around. Tickets are flying out the door with fans refusing to miss out on the bands ultimate return to Australian soil.

The boys will have a stow-away this trip, with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds joining the band for the NZ and Australian leg of the tour.

U2 "The Joshua Tree Tour" 2019

With special guest Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds

TUESDAY 12 NOV | SUNCORP STADIUM, BRISBANE QLD

FRIDAY 15 NOV | MARVEL STADIUM, MELBOURNE VIC

TUESDAY 19 NOV | ADELAIDE OVAL, ADELAIDE SA

FRIDAY 22 NOV | SYDNEY CRICKET GROUND, SYDNEY NSW

WEDNESDAY 27 NOV | OPTUS STADIUM, PERTH WA

Lucky for us, the U2 website is the mothership of ticket sales and there's still time for you to get in and book a performance near you.

So DO NOT MISS OUT! jump online and grab yourself some tickets before it's too late!