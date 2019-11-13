U2 Make Live Dedication To Aussie Firefighters At First Show Of The Australian The Joshua Tree Tour

It's been a shocking week for Australia, with the fires reaching catastrophic levels.

Playing their first Australian show of The Joshua Tree tour 2019, Irish rock band U2 couldn't ignore the devastation experienced in Australia right now.

It only took the 4 piece 3 songs to address the current state of the country, playing fan favourite Bad from the ironically named 1984 album 'The Unforgettable Fire' and mashing up Midnight Oil's 'Beds Are Burning' into the track.

Watch:



Emotionally driven, the band paid tribute to our hard working firefighters.

The show at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium is the first in Australia since 2010.



Catch up on the live review:



Photo gallery:



Don't miss U2 on their huge The Joshua Tree 2019 tour.

U2's The Joshua Tree tour:



12 November, Brisbane, AU, Suncorp Stadium

15 November, Melbourne, AU, Marvel Stadium

19 November, Adelaide, AU, Adelaide Oval

22 November, Sydney, AU, Sydney Cricket Ground

23 November, Sydney, AU, Sydney Cricket Ground

27 November, Perth, AU, Optus Stadium

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.u2.com

