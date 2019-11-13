U2 Make Live Dedication To Aussie Firefighters At First Show Of The Australian The Joshua Tree Tour

Live Review

Article heading image for U2 Make Live Dedication To Aussie Firefighters At First Show Of The Australian The Joshua Tree Tour

Image: U2, supplied

It's been a shocking week for Australia, with the fires reaching catastrophic levels.

Playing their first Australian show of The Joshua Tree tour 2019, Irish rock band U2 couldn't ignore the devastation experienced in Australia right now.

It only took the 4 piece 3 songs to address the current state of the country, playing fan favourite Bad from the ironically named 1984 album 'The Unforgettable Fire' and mashing up Midnight Oil's 'Beds Are Burning' into the track.

Watch:

Post

Emotionally driven, the band paid tribute to our hard working firefighters.

The show at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium is the first in Australia since 2010.

Catch up on the live review:

Photo gallery:

Post

Don't miss U2 on their huge The Joshua Tree 2019 tour.

U2's The Joshua Tree tour:

  • 12 November, Brisbane, AU, Suncorp Stadium
  • 15 November, Melbourne, AU, Marvel Stadium
  • 19 November, Adelaide, AU, Adelaide Oval
  • 22 November, Sydney, AU, Sydney Cricket Ground
  • 23 November, Sydney, AU, Sydney Cricket Ground
  • 27 November, Perth, AU, Optus Stadium

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: www.u2.com
U2: The Joshua Tree Tour is produced by Live Nation Global Touring.

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:


Want more Classic Rock? There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.

Cassie Walker

17 hours ago

Article by:

Cassie Walker

U2
The Joshua Tree Tour
Triple M Rock News
Listen Live!
U2
The Joshua Tree Tour
Triple M Rock News
U2
The Joshua Tree Tour
Triple M Rock News
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs