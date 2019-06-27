U2 Release Final Tickets For Melbourne Show

U2 have just release the final tickets to their Melbourne show.

A last minute release of production seats (the ones with the good views) are on-sale now for the Melbourne show, Friday November 15 at Marvel Stadium.

U2's The Joshua Tree tour is one you won't want to miss.

Ticket info: livenation.com.au

U2: The Joshua Tree Tour is produced by Live Nation Global Touring.

8 November, Auckland, NZ, Mt. Smart Stadium

9 November, Auckland, NZ, Mt. Smart Stadium – ADDED SHOW!

12 November, Brisbane, AU, Suncorp Stadium

15 November, Melbourne, AU, Marvel Stadium

19 November, Adelaide, AU, Adelaide Oval

22 November, Sydney, AU, Sydney Cricket Ground

23 November, Sydney, AU, Sydney Cricket Ground – ADDED SHOW!

27 November, Perth, AU, Optus Stadium

