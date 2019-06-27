U2 Release Final Tickets For Melbourne Show

Don't miss out

Cassie Walker

22 minutes ago

Article heading image for U2 Release Final Tickets For Melbourne Show

Image: U2, supplied

U2 have just release the final tickets to their Melbourne show.

A last minute release of production seats (the ones with the good views) are on-sale now for the Melbourne show, Friday November 15 at Marvel Stadium.

U2's The Joshua Tree tour is one you won't want to miss.

Ticket info: livenation.com.au

U2: The Joshua Tree Tour is produced by Live Nation Global Touring.

  • 8 November, Auckland, NZ, Mt. Smart Stadium
  • 9 November, Auckland, NZ, Mt. Smart Stadium – ADDED SHOW!
  • 12 November, Brisbane, AU, Suncorp Stadium
  • 15 November, Melbourne, AU, Marvel Stadium
  • 19 November, Adelaide, AU, Adelaide Oval
  • 22 November, Sydney, AU, Sydney Cricket Ground
  • 23 November, Sydney, AU, Sydney Cricket Ground – ADDED SHOW!
  • 27 November, Perth, AU, Optus Stadium

