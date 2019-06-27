U2 Release More Tickets For Melbourne Show

U2 have just release more tickets to their Melbourne show.
A last minute release of production seats (the ones with the good views) are on-sale now for the Melbourne show, Friday November 15 at Marvel Stadium.
U2's The Joshua Tree tour is one you won't want to miss.
Ticket info: livenation.com.au
U2: The Joshua Tree Tour is produced by Live Nation Global Touring.
- 8 November, Auckland, NZ, Mt. Smart Stadium
- 9 November, Auckland, NZ, Mt. Smart Stadium – ADDED SHOW!
- 12 November, Brisbane, AU, Suncorp Stadium
- 15 November, Melbourne, AU, Marvel Stadium
- 19 November, Adelaide, AU, Adelaide Oval
- 22 November, Sydney, AU, Sydney Cricket Ground
- 23 November, Sydney, AU, Sydney Cricket Ground – ADDED SHOW!
- 27 November, Perth, AU, Optus Stadium
For all that matters in rock news this week:
