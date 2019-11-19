U2 Thanks Australian Fire Fighters At Airport

U2 proved they are the sweetest thing when they thanked the hard working Australian Fire Fighters at the airport today.

The band were heading to Adelaide on The Joshua Tree Australian tour when they ran into the firies for a happy snap and a thank you for the work they've been doing to protect our country.

Sharing the photo of their social media, the band left a touching comment refering to the Country Firies as Hereos.

The band also showed their support of the fire crew at their show in Melbourne last Friday.

The Joshua Tree tour continues, in Adelaide 19th November and Sydney 22nd and 23rd November.

