Uber Aircrafts Are Going To Be Trialled In Australia Next Year

Australia is going to be the first international destination outside of the US to trial Uber aircrafts in 2020.

The ride-sharing company has chosen Melbourne to host Uber Air flights from 2020, with plans for commercial operations to start from 2023.

Melbourne joins Dallas and Los Angeles as test cities for the Uber's Air program.

Uber’s 'Air' program apparently operates like a flying taxi service and "will deliver passengers between sky ports" around the city to help people get from A to B more efficiently.

The aircrafts aren't planes, and they're not exactly helicopters either, but they'll have four seats in the back and a pilot in the front, and will take off vertically before flying horizontally.

Tech guru Trevor Long explained the ins-and-outs of Uber's Air program to Roo & Ditts on Triple M Adelaide this morning: