Ugly Bashing At Elizabeth McDonald's Leaves Man Fighting For Life

A man is in hospital after an alleged bashing at a McDonald's in Elizabeth.

The 51-year-old from Para Hills West sustained a head injury around 10pm on Sunday, taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital in a critical condition.

A 35-year-old Elizabeth Grove man was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Police said the man in hospital is fighting for his life.

While the men were not known to each other, officers said the alleged attack was not a random act.

The 35-year-old was bailed, set to appear in Elizabeth Magistrates Court in March.

Stay up to date with the latest headlines from around the country with LiSTNR's National Briefing: