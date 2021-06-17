UK & Australia Strike A Free Trade Deal Allowing Brits To Travel & Work Downunder

Dining on Welsh lamb, Scottish smoked salmon and Australian wine Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson finalised the deal on a Free Trade Agreement.

The successful deal is the UK's first major trade agreement since Brexit, paving the way for more Brits under the age of 35 to travel and work in Australia without strict conditions of working on rural farms.

Scott Morrison says it's the most ambitious agreement we've reached to date.

"It’s an outstanding arrangement. It’s the most modern multi-lateral trade agreement in the world today and to have the United Kingdom as part of that strengthens it and that's why we were so keen to come to this arrangement" - PM Scott Morrison

Benefiting from the deal is undoubtedly Australia's tourism industry. Monash University Graduate Tourism Program Director Dr Jeff Jarvis said this is who we should be welcoming back in.

"This segment really should be the one of the first ones we let back into Australia. They are long stay, highly yielding and wildly dispersing visitors. So strategically really beneficial for tourism economy" - Dr Jeff Jarvis

But slackened work commitments for British travellers has raised alarm bells for Nationals MP's concerned the move would exacerbate a shortfall of farm workers as British backpackers will no longer be required to complete three months of work in regional Australia in order to extend their working holiday visas.

In response Agriculture Minister David Littleproud told Nine he's secured a commitment from the PM ensuring shortfalls in worker shortages will be addressed and filled.

"The National Party has made sure that if we are to give concessions, we need to look for other mechanisms in which to make up the shortfall, and the prime minister and Liberal Party have given us that undertaking"

