UK Parents Let 11 Year-Old Drive A Car To Stop Him Playing GTA On The PlayStation

Police in the UK town of Blackpool have discovered an 11 year-old behind the wheel of the family car after his parents grew tired of him playing Grand Theft Auto.

The parents reportedly said that they were sick of their son playing the game all day, so offered him the chance to drive a real car if he got off his PlayStation.

Police discovered the boy behind the wheel as he practiced driving around a carpark.

