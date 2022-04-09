UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Pays Surprise Visit To Kyiv

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid a surprise visit to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a bid to show support for Ukraine.

Mr Johnson’s visit included talks of additional military assistance including 120 armoured vehicles and a new anti-ship missile system.

The latest pledge follows Mr Johnson’s promise of $174 million in high-grade military equipment to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian forces.

The equipment is expected to include Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, 800 anti-tank missiles and precision munitions designed to hover in the air until a target has specified.

On top of this, Mr Johnson pledged another $670 million in World Bank lending to Ukraine for further economic support taking the UK’s total contribution to $1.3 billion.

"Today I met my friend President @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv as a show of our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine,'' Mr Johnson said in a tweet.

“We're setting out a new package of financial & military aid which is a testament of our commitment to his country's struggle against Russia’s barbaric campaign.”

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Mr Johnson’s actions saying the western states should come together to “step up sanctions”.

"We must put more and more pressure on the Russian Federation, work harder to help the people of Ukraine defend it against the Russian Federation, and step up sanctions," he said.

"Other democratic Western states should follow the example of Great Britain. It's time to impose a complete ban on Russian energy supplies, and increase the delivery of weapons to us."

