UK Records 100,000 Daily Cases As Surge Continues

As case continue to surge across the United Kingdom, PM Boris Johnson is adamant no restrictions will be introduced before Christmas.

For the first time, the UK recorded a jaw-dropping 100,000 new cases of COVID-19.

With Johnson under pressure to impose certain measures ahead of the holiday period, reports have emerged the Queen has cancelled her own Christmas plans amid the case spike.

Her majesty will not complete her annual venture to Sandringham House in Norfolk, instead she will remain at Windsor Castle.

British media is reporting the family will still see the Monarch on Christmas Day - but will need to follow strict COVID safety protocol.

Mr Johnson told reporters there is not "enough evidence" to justify stricter measures.

The latest results from the UK are 106,122 new daily infections, and while almost half the population has received their booster shot - there is concern of further spread.

The British government re-imposed face masks in shops, and reinstated showing proof of vaccination at nightclubs and other crowded venues.

