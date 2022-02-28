Ukraine And Russia Fail To Meet Resolution During Peace Talks

Peace talks held in Belarus between Russia and Ukraine failed to reach any resolution, with explosions reported in Kyiv following the devastation in Kharkiv.

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy says Russian troops continue to cover the countries exterior, applying pressure amid crisis talks.

"The talks were taking place against the backdrop of bombing and shelling of our territory, our cities. Synchronizing of the shelling with the negotiating process was obvious. I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method," he said in a video addressing the nation.

A bombardment of Kharkiv has overshadowed any potential ceasefire from the eastern European nation.

According to Zelenskyy, Russia has completed 56 air strikes, sending 113 missiles Ukraine-bound in just five days.

The nuclear threat in Kharkiv - which is close proximity to the Russian border - was the start of devastating scenes which transgressed to Ukraine's capital.

As further sanctions were applied to Vladimir Putin, the Ukrainian Government are fielding calls to welcome western troops. Ukraine made a request to be added to the European Union in an attempt to hold back the invasion.

Overnight on Monday, both FIFA and UEFA placed a ban on all Russian soccer teams from competing in high-level competitions. Calls were made from the IOC to boot Russia from all sporting events.

According to Ukraine's Health Ministry, the invasion has accounted for the deaths of at least 352 civilians, including 14 children. Almost 1,700 people had been injured so far.

