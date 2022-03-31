Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Drives Party Unity In Live Australian Address

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Australian parliament on Thursday, asking for Bushmaster armoured vehicles to help his forces fight against Russia.

In the special event Australian MPs and senators from both parties, along with members of the Ukrainian community, joined together in the House of Representatives.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed Ukraine’s president as a “lion of democracy”.

"Here today, in Australia's home of democracy, we welcome you as a lion of democracy," he said.

"Yes, you have our prayers, but you also have our weapons [and] our military aid.

"We stand with you, Mr President, and we do not stand with the war criminal of Moscow," Mr Morrison said.

While, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said the parliament was "honoured".

"For you to share precious minutes with us at a time like this is an act of profound generosity, and we thank you," he said.

"[Vladimir] Putin and the regime that enables him will be met with determination and escalating consequences ... his attempt to divide the West has brought us closer together.

"As you stand up to this latest tyrant you are showing us what true courage is, your excellency, it is a courage that is embodied by you," Mr Albanese said.

Speaking in a live video broadcast, Mr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian troops are holding on, but they need weapons from Australia as well as sanctions against Russia and its supporters.

"Most of all we have to keep those who are fighting against this evil armed," the Ukrainian President said.

"For example, you have very good, armoured personnel vehicles, Bushmasters, that could help Ukraine substantially, and other pieces of equipment that could strengthen our position in terms of armament.

The President said that the war comes as a warning to other countries that they too could find themselves in a similar situation.

"This country started a full-fledged war against us. They're shelling cities and villages, they are killing our civilians and children"

"Whatever is happening in our region because of the Russian aggression has been a real threat to your country and your people as well, because this is the nature of the evil," Mr Zelenskyy said. "It can instantly cross any distance, any barriers and destroy lives."

Mr Zelenskyy thanked Australia for its support, including an additional $25m in defensive military equipment announced by Morrison ahead of the Ukrainian President's address.

