Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy To Address Australian Parliament Today

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to address the Australian parliament in a rare joint sitting at 5:30pm on Thursday, as his nations continues to be ravaged by Russian military attacks.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese will both welcome Mr Zelenskyy before he makes the address via video link.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits

The occasion will be marked with Parliament suspending, as senators gather in the House of Representatives for the speech from the Ukraine’s leader.

Over the last few weeks Mr Zelenskyy has addressed the US Congress, Canadian parliament, British parliament, and other nations urging supporters to "do more" in helping Ukraine against Russia’s aggressive invasion.

The only uncertainty standing in the way of the Presidential address, comes if the conflict escalates at that time with Russian forces bombing Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Mr Scott Morrison last week said he would "welcome any opportunity for him (President Volodymyr Zelenskyy) to speak to the Australian people".

To this point in time, Australia has pledged $70 million in military equipment and weapons for Ukraine.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.