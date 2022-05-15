Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra Wins Eurovision 2022

Ukraine rap-folk group, Kalush Orchestra have taken out the Eurovision world song contest for 2022.

A convincing win, public votes poured in for the group who finished 193 points ahead of second-placed - resulting in a show of support for the war-torn nation.

Kalush Orchestra's hip-hop song 'Stefania' became an anthem for the country, amid ongoing battles with Russian forces.

Hosted in the Italian city of Turin, the group shared a message for the world following their triumph: "Please help Ukraine, help Mariupol, help Azovstal right now."

United Kingdom's Sam Ryder came in second place, marking the nation's best Grand Final score since 1998.

Ryder won praises from judges and public voting for his song 'Space Man', which drew inspiration from Queen and Elton John.

Australia finished the contest in 25th place, as Sheldon Riley performed 'Not The Same'.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia: