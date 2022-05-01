Ukraine's President Zelenskyy Thanks Australia In Sorrow 60 Minutes Interview

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appeared on Australia's 60 minutes, delivering a heartfelt help plea and appreciation for the support already offered.

In an interview with Tom Steinfort, who joined the leader inside his secret shelter room, Zelenskyy explained how he will never forget the goodwill Australia have shown to his country.

"I have to be very thankful to Australian people. You helped us already and it’s true but we need more, it’s also true," he said.

"I’m sorry. I’m president of war country, country at war."

The 41-year-old comedian-turned-leader addressed his allied friends wearing his familiar green army clothing.

"With such friends like you, such respect friends, maybe my English is not good, I’m sorry dear Australian people I’m very sorry, but I think you understand my feelings, that is main thing," he said.

"Ukraine will always remember. It will be written in our historical books about your help, thanks a lot."

When asked about the atrocities on his nation once Russian forces began their attack earlier this year, an emotional Zelenskyy revealed his lingering pain and helplessness.

"I felt pain. I felt, an anger. I felt, a desire for revenge," he said.

"And then after that came an lack of understanding, how could you do something to people, to humanity? How could you torture that many people?

"Look I’m not afraid to show some sort of weakness. You can lose your humanity and I want not to lose it."

While reports into the death figures of both Ukraine and Russian soldiers are varied, the casualties and war on civilians is insurmountable.

It's been reported that the number of civilians murdered by Russian forces is nearing 3,000 - as conflict continues to grow through Eastern Europe.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.