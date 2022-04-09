Ukraine Say 50 Civilians Killed As Russian Airstrike Hits Train Station

More than 50 civilians were killed and almost 100 hospitalised after a Russian missile hit a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday.

Ukrainian President Zelensky released a statement, outlining the "thousands" of people attempting to flee the Donbas region before the strike occurred.

Authorities believe it was a targeted bombing on civilians, in another despicably inhuman act on Ukraine.

"Russian non-humans do not abandon their methods," Zelensky said.

"Lacking the strength and courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop."

The President said the train station was struck by a short-range ballistic missile, a weapon made from the Soviet-era.

The governor of Donetsk, Pavlo Kyrylenko, confirmed 50 people had died, near-100 injured, adding that "other victims will seek medical help within one or two days, so the number of victims will be constantly changing".

Russia's Defence Ministry released a statement, denying the strike on Ukraine civilians.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the attack "an abomination" on Friday.

"At Kramatorsk railway station this morning, families waiting to leave suffered the unthinkable," Macron said.

British PM Boris Johnson also spoke on the "unconscionable" bombing on the eastern Ukraine city, how it "shows the depths to which Putin's once-vaunted army has sunk," pledging to make Putin pay for these war crimes.

It comes after 300 people were killed by a missile in Mariupol, where Russian forces carried out attacks on an art school, theatre and a children's hospital.

