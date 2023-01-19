Ukrainian Helicopter Crash Kills Interior Minister In Brovary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has addressed Davos, Switzerland following a tragic helicopter crash in the capital, Kyiv.

The nation's interior minister and more than a dozen others were killed during the incident in Brovary.

Sadly, the air-carrier landed near a kindergarten, with children included in the fatality.

The helicopter slammed into a building after flying in fog, causing the deaths and 25 other injuries.

Zelensky said "there are no accidents at war time" following the incident.

"The time the free world uses to think is used by the terrorist state to kill," he explained.

He said "the pain is unspeakable," following the event which killed multiple ministry officials.

"We saw wounded people, we saw children. There was a lot of fog here, everything was strewn all around. We could hear screams, we ran towards them," Glib, a 17-year-old local resident, told Reuters.

Ukrainian officials added it was not exactly known what transpired - and could take several weeks to investigate the disaster.

"Unfortunately, the sky does not forgive mistakes, as pilots say, but it's really too early to talk about the causes," air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said.

