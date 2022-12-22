Ukrainian President Meets Joe Biden As US Pledges Billions More

Joe Biden has vowed to continue supporting Ukraine, amid President Volodymyr Zelensky's first foreign trip since the war begun against Russia.

The Ukrainian leader arrived in Washington DC this week, thanking his American counterpart for ongoing military and humanitarian offerings - gifting him a prestigious Ukrainian award.

The visit to the White House remained tight-lipped in political corners due to safety concerns, but includes a meeting with administrations officials and an address to congress.

President Zelensky said it was a privilege to be back at the White House before thanking Biden's leadership.

"All my appreciation from my heart, from the hearts of Ukrainians, all Ukrainians from our strong nation all the appreciation to you first of all Mr President for your big support and leadership," he said.

"Thank you so much, Mr President. Of course thanks (for) bipartisan support, thanks Congress, and thanks from our just ordinary people to your ordinary people, Americans. I really appreciate it."

Biden will unveil an additional $1.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, a major boost which includes Patriot missile systems.

The package will add to the almost $20 billion in assistance provided by the US to Ukraine, since Russia's invasion began in February.

