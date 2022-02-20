Ukrainian President Urges World Leaders To Act Amid Threat Of Russian Invasion

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called upon world powers to lock in new security guarantees for his country.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Mr Zelenskyy urged world leaders to learn the "terrible lessons from history".

"The rules that the world agreed on decades ago no longer work. They do not keep up with new threats. Not effective for overcoming them. This is a cough syrup when you need a coronavirus vaccine," he said.

"The security system is slow. It crashes again. Because of selfishness, self-confidence, irresponsibility of states at the global level." - Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

It comes as US President Joe Biden is set to lead an assembly on Sunday (US time) of the National Security Council to discuss the ever-evolving Ukraine situation.

The G7 foreign ministers have said they remain “gravely concerned” over Russian forces increasing along its border with Ukraine.

The statement, signed by the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US and the High Representative of the EU, urged diplomacy and de-escalation, but warned, “We will judge Russia by its deeds.”

“Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified massing of military forces, the largest deployment on the European continent since the end of the Cold War is a challenge to global security and the international order,” the statement said.

In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed that threats against the Ukraine remain unprovoked and unacceptable, with a Russian invasion now looking imminent.

Morrison told reporters on Sunday, that Australia “will follow through” with sanctions against Russia if they invade Ukraine and that Australia had “always stood up to bullying and coercion” and would continue to do so.

“We will follow through with sanctions together and in partnership with all of our other allies and partners,” Mr Morrison said.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne will meet with her Ukraine counterpart on Monday to discuss alternative means of support, other than sending in Australian troops.

“Australia has not been asked or nor would we be providing support through troops or anything of that nature,” Morrison said.

“We work with our allies and partners in many other ways, and we will seek to do that with the practical things that we can do to assist those efforts." - PM Morrison

