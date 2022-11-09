Ukrainian President Warns Putin’s War Is Heating Up The Climate Crisis

In a video message to world leaders at the Cop27 Summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia’s invasion has exacerbated the “catastrophic” effects of climate change.

"This Russian war has brought about an energy crisis that has forced dozens of countries to resume coal-fired power generation in order to lower energy prices for their people ... to lower prices that are shockingly rising due to deliberate Russian actions."

"(It) brought an acute food crisis to the world, which hit worst those suffering the existing manifestations of climate change ... the Russian war destroyed 5 million acres of forests in Ukraine in less than six months," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader criticised those who only paid lip service to climate change.

"There are still many for whom climate change is just rhetoric or marketing ... but not real action," he said.

"They are the ones who hamper the implementation of climate goals, they are the ones in their offices who make fun of those who fight to save life on the planet, although in public they seem to support the work for the sake of nature.

"They are the ones who start wars of aggression when the planet cannot afford a single gunshot because it needs global joint action," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier at the climate conference, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said transitioning from fossil fuels to renewables was "good for our security" as well as tackling the climate crisis.

"It is a stark reminder of the need to transition from dependence on fossil fuels to renewables," Stoltenberg said.

According to the journal Nature, emissions from the world's militaries makes up between one and five percent of the world’s total.

