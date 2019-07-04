Um Guys, It Will Be Snowing In Mandurah This School Holidays

Well, school holidays are almost amongst us and no doubt, parents of Perth will be on the lookout for cool things to do.

One such cool thing (quite literally) is to check out the indoor Snow Park that happening at the Mandurah Forum from July 6 to 28, as part of their Everything is Cool Fest.

That's right, the kiddies have the chance to experience snow and all its wonders, which clearly means making a snow angel and/or making snowballs.

What's more, there's $35K worth of prizes and giveaways on offer, which is always nice!

The Snow Park has free entry and will be open 10am 'til 8pm daily, although bookings are essential via mandurahforum.com.au

Get The Mix App | iTunes | Android

Written by: @dantheinternut