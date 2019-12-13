"Un-Australian": Aussie Bloke Is Getting Refused Entry From Pubs Because Of His Mullet

Meet 21-year-old Queenslander, Jed Gadsby.

A bloke who shares the same iconic hairdo with the likes of Warwick Capper, John Farnham and many others, is allegedly being refused entry into pubs because of his choice in hairstyle.

"To turn someone away because of their haircut, like a mullet, is pretty un-Australian," he told A Current Affair.

"Do I have to get a haircut to go out drinking with my mates?"

Jed is claiming he was turned away from two venues in Brisbane and even sought the advice of the Police, however, officers claim they could not do anything to help.

Despite the being denied entry, Jed won't be cutting his hair anytime soon.

"I won't cut off my mullet just to have a drink with my mates," he added.

WATCH JED'S STORY: