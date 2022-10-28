UN Report Declares “Wasted year” Of Climate Action

A new report by the United Nations has issued a dire warning about global emissions plans.

The UN's Emissions Gap Report 2022 has found that the international community is falling far short of the Paris goals, with global warming a key concern.

The report revealed that it has been a “wasted year” for climate action since the COP26, with only 14 countries submitting updated pledges since Glasgow.

Last year UN climate leaders asked participating countries to increase their emissions reduction pledges to fall further in line with the Paris targets by the 2022 COP27 Climate Summit, on November 6.

Countries involved in the goals of the Paris Agreement are expected to periodically boost up their contributions to keep warming under 2C, ideally 1.5C.

But that request seems to have fallen short.

According to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the world is heading towards "economy-destroying levels of global heating".

"Droughts, floods, storms, and wildfires are devastating lives and livelihoods across the globe. And global and national climate commitments are falling pitifully short," Mr Guterres said.

"The emissions gap is a by-product of a commitments gap. A promises gap. An action gap. That gap must be filled.

Mr Guterres warns that if countries don't immediately address climate policy changes, then "the world is headed for 2.8 degrees of global heating by the end of the century."

"In other words, we are headed for a global catastrophe." - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Australia is due to submit new plans following its pledge in June to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 43 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

