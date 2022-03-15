UN Reveal More Than 3 Million Residents Have Fled Ukraine

More than 3 million people have fled Ukraine for refuge since the Russian invasion began, according to the United Nations.

Almost 2 million of those Ukrainians have found shelter in Poland east of the war territory, the total number is expected to rise significantly.

It comes as a 35-hour curfew was introduced in Kyiv, after Russian troops proceeded with new attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

As airstrikes wreak havoc across the invaded nation, President Zelensky has called for increased action and sanctions from allies to halt the Russian advancement.

"You've offered your help, your assistance, at our earliest request, you supply us with the military assistance, with humanitarian assistance, you imposed severe sanctions, serious sanctions. At the same time, we see that unfortunately, they did not bring the end to the war," he said.

"You all need to do more to stop Russia, to protect Ukraine and by doing that, to protect Europe from Russian threat."

In an online interview, the President sent a message to Russian troops with a proposal to surrender,

"If you surrender to our forces, we will treat you the way people are supposed to be treated. As people, decently."

"In a way you were not treated in your army. And in a way your army does not treat ours. Choose!"

NATO defence ministers are expected to gather this week to discuss the next steps.

A Ukrainian official says around 20,000 people managed to depart the besieged city of Mariupol.

Locals fled through humanitarian corridors in order to find a nearby city for shelter.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.