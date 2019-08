Triple M NRL's Wendell Sailor has reflected on his son, Tristan's, NRL debut last weekend.

Tristan made his debut for the Dragons in their Round 23 encounter against the Roosters almost 10-years after his famous fathers donned the Red V.

It was an "unbelievably emotional" night for the Sailor family, as Big Dell reflected on the moment during Triple M Saturday NRL.

LISTEN HERE:

WATCH TRISTAN'S DEBUT NRL TRY: