"Unbelievable!" | MG Gets Pumped About One Surprise Addition To The Finals Teams

There's never a dull moment as far as footy finals season is concerned and MG is pumped about it.

Speaking not long after each club named their team for this week's qualifying round, the Wild Panther was more than a little excited about one surprise addition to the lists.

Listen below:

But wait, there's more. Nathan Brown and Luke Keary are returning for the Eels and Roosters respectively, but it's "not looking promising" for one Storm player.

Hear the full chat below:

Don't miss a minute of The Rush Hour with MG; listen live from 6pm weeknights on 104.9 Triple M or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.