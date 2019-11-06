Under the Boardwalk - a Keep Esperance Beautiful Event

Sunday is shaping up to being a beautiful, sunny day hovering around the 30 plus degree mark. Perfect conditions to have a surf and then help out the community and pick up some rubbish!

The Keep Esperance Beautiful team will be down at West Beach this Sunday, November 10 from 9am doing exactly that.

The car park and look out at the main (or middles) West Beach steps provides one of the best views in town, especially when there are a handful of talented grommets and salty dogs carving the waves for everyone's viewing pleasure. Unfortunately though, it appears to be a hot spot for rubbish with wrongdoers chucking their trash over the railing onto the dune below.

This is one of our local surfers favourite spots and they want to combine with Keep Esperance Beautiful to help clean up the dune and give some notice to the community that this sort of behaviour and these practices just isn't acceptable.

So Sunday, a surf, a cleanup, some coffee (provided by Scotty's Coffee who will be parked up at West Beach) and then the climax.

A photo taken with all the surfers and their boars on the walk way and steps down to the beach. A drone image and video will make for beautiful viewing, and the spectacle should be impressive! And not just surf boards are welcome, bring your boogie board, skateboard or even your chess board if your that way inclined!

Don't miss out! For more details head to the Keep Esperance Beautiful Facebook page.