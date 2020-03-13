Under The Southern Stars Featuring Live, Stone Temple Pilots And More Has Officially Been Postponed

The rock carnival festival series, Under The Southern Stars has been postponed.

Featuring Live, Bush and Stone Temple Pilots, the Australian festival has decided to move its scheduled dates to early 2021.



All tickets already purchased will be valid for the new festival dates in 2021.

For further info visit: www.underthesouthernstars.com.au

It's a hard time for the music industry, with festivals and tours across the world being cancelled, including Download Festival Australia being cancelled.

