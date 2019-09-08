Under The Southern Stars | More Than Just Music!

Playing together for the first time in Australia will be Live, Bush and Stone Temple Pilots! Also on this killer bill are Australian Rock Royalty, Rose Tattoo and the legendary Electric Mary! Under The Southern Stars 2020 will be one giant Rock Carnival with the introduction of the UTSS Village and Playground! Under The Southern Stars gives you the opportunity to experience the greatest hits from some of the worlds greatest bands all in the one huge day and night of incredible rock and roll with a carnival atmosphere!

The one day festival will truly be a day and night to remember with a host of fantastic installations and activities planned. From Carnival Rides, Market Stalls selling everything from vintage clothes, music and lifestyle products to fantastic food vendors, it's going to be an awesome day and night out!

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

– This is a fully licensed 18+ event

– Strictly no BYO alcohol

– This is an outdoor concert, the show will go ahead rain, hail or shine

– No chairs, tables, tents or sun shelters are permitted

– No umbrellas (even if it is raining) bring good quality poncho’s/raincoats and gumboots instead

Click here for a complete list of permitted & prohibited items

SET TIMES TBA

What: Under The Southern Stars Tour - Gosford

When: 5th April, 2020 | 2:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Where: The Entertainment Grounds, Gosford



