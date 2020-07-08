Under The Southern Stars Music Festival To Be First In Covid Safe Plan

Touring music festival Under The Southern Stars that was set to happen this April has been rescheduled to Feb 2021 and will be the first test case for a COVID safe event, paving a new look at music festivals for the world wide music scene.

The festival that see’s American headliners LIVE, Stone Temple Pilots and UK’s Bush will have military style transportation and tough security and health measures in place for bands, crew and punters.

The concert's promoters McManus and Jones are lobbying Prime Minster Scott Morrison, Health Minister Greg Hunt and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton to support their "Australian Live Music And Music Festival COVID Safe Plan."

The promoters said the plan will ‘'light the way for our colleagues allowing them to follow suit with clear guidelines to follow at their-future events and festivals." If the plan is adopted, Under The Southerns Stars would be the first tour featuring international artists since coronavirus restrictions began in March 2020.

The plan includes:

*All three acts travelling with essential band members only, and two support staff, and being COVID tested before leaving Los Angeles for Australia.

*A SECOND COVID test after arriving in Australia.

*The bands being quarantined at an isolated compound with a rehearsal studio, for 14 days.

*HIRING Australian tour crew to replace the band's usual touring team.

*SEGREGATED sections on flights and '"military style" transfers between Australian cities for the bands and crew.

*LOCKED hotel floors for band and crew.

*PUNTERS must download the COVID-Safe app to attend the show.

*TEMPERATURE checks and strict social distancing measures at the gig.

*SHOWS will be capped at 70 per cent of total capacity.



McManus says of the plan, "We want to be part of the solution, not part of the COVID problem. We want to work with government at all levels, federal, state and local to formulate a plan that can get our industry off its knees.

There needs to be a road map made, and we feel we can be a flag point for the industry to reopen its doors. If the festival becomes a "test case," we will share the road map at no cost, to operate all future festivals in this country."

Under The Southern Stars sees +LIVE+, Bush and Stone Temple Pilots alternate their playing order across nine outdoor and two indoor shows and will commence in Perth on February 16, 2021 and end on the Sunshine Coast QLD on March 7, 2021.



Joining them on all dates are special guest support acts Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary.



All 2020 tour tickets are valid for the rescheduled festival dates and no exchange is necessary, so just hold on to your tickets and we’ll see you next year.

The rescheduled dates are as follows

2021 RESCHEDULED TOUR DATES

Tuesday, February 16: HBF Arena, Perth WA

*Previously April 15, 2020

Friday, February 19: Bonython Park, Adelaide SA

*Previously April 13, 2020

Saturday, February 20: Hastings Foreshore Reserve, Mornington Peninsula VIC

* Previously April 11, 2020

Sunday, February 21: Yarrawonga Showgrounds, Yarrawonga VIC

* Previously April 12, 2020



Wednesday, February 24: Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

* Previously April 4, 2020

Friday, February 26: Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW

* Previously April 11, 2020

Saturday, February 27: Newcastle Foreshore, Newcastle NSW

* Previously April 19, 2020

Sunday, February 28: Gosford Entertainment Grounds, Gosford NSW

* Previously April 5, 2020

Wednesday, March 3: The Timber Yard, Port Melbourne VIC

* Previously April 8, 2020

Saturday, March 6: Riverstage, Brisbane QLD

* Previously April 18, 2020

Sunday, March 7: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

* Previously Sunshine Coast Stadium April 17, 2020

** Bus service is available from various locations along the Sunshine Coast to the venue and return.

***Free return bus service offered from Sunshine Coast to Sandstone Point Hotel for existing ticket holders, who will be contacted directly.

For detailed information about all shows, visit www.underthesouthernstars.com.au





