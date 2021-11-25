Under The Southern Stars Returns March 2022

Under The Southern Stars is back March 2022 with a spectacular international lineup

Featuring rock royalty Cheap Trick, global rock superstars, Bush and the legendary Stone Temple Pilots! As well as Australian rock royalty Rose Tattoo and rock icons Electric Mary. Plus recently added to the line up are the epitome of rock n roll, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club!

UNDER THE SOUTHERN STARS 2022

Fri, March 11: Maitland Showground, Maitland, NSW

Sat, March 12: Foreshore Reserve, Hastings, VIC

Sun, March 13: JC Lowe Oval, Yarrawonga, VIC

Wed, March 16: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Fri, March 18: Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA

Sat, March 19: Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA

Sun, March 20: Bonython Park, Adelaide, SA

Tues, March 22: WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW

Wed, March 23: Quodos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Fri, March 25: Kings Beach Ampitheatre, Caloundra, QLD

Sat, March 26: Southport Sharks, Gold Coast, QLD

Sun, March 27: Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Presale starts Friday, Nov 26 @ 9.00am AEDT until 5.00pm Sunday, Nov 28 AEDT.

Register for presale access before 5.00pm on Sunday, Nov 28 for discounted early bird tickets.

General Public On Sale Monday, Nov 29 @ 9.00am AEDT

***All previously purchased tickets are valid for 2022 see website for details.***

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!