Understanding The Genius Of Bohemian Rhapsody

Remembering Freddie Mercury Thirty Years After His Passing On November 24, 1991

One of the best selling singles of all time, Bohemian Rhapsody is a Freddie Mercury master class in composition, comprising multiple parts and genres. Part Heavenly choir, ballad, opera, and downright dirty rock song. We do a deep dive into the true genius behind Bohemian Rhapsody.

Have a listen below:

Have A Listen To The Full Essential Vinyl Episode Below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!