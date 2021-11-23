Understanding The Genius Of Bohemian Rhapsody

30 Years Since Freddie Mercury Passed

Article heading image for Understanding The Genius Of Bohemian Rhapsody

Getty

Remembering Freddie Mercury Thirty Years After His Passing On November 24, 1991

One of the best selling singles of all time, Bohemian Rhapsody is a Freddie Mercury master class in composition, comprising multiple parts and genres. Part Heavenly choir, ballad, opera, and downright dirty rock song. We do a deep dive into the true genius behind Bohemian Rhapsody.

Have a listen below:

Have A Listen To The Full Essential Vinyl Episode Below:

